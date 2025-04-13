Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo, Ryu’s Office

Indie Live Expo Showcases 100+ Games During Spring 2025 Showcase

During this morning's Indie Live Expo livestream, organizers highlighted over 100 indie titles as part of the Spring 2025 Showcase

Article Summary Indie Live Expo 2025 highlighted over 100 indie games in a global livestream event.

Highlights include Dreamotion Inc.'s My Little Puppy and Jii-ma's MOCHI-O on PC, iOS, and Android.

New releases like Rise of Rebellion and HYKE: NorthernLights debut across multiple platforms.

Discover unique indie titles like Soulmask, DMZ: Nuclear Survival, and Rain98 in 2025.

Ryu's Office held the latest Indie Live Expo for Spring 2025 this morning, showcasing tons of new indie games on the way, with a focus on a dozen specific titles. This morning, organizers took time highlight a ton of new indie games in the works, showcasing all of the brilliant titles people are working on without deals or being tied to a major studio, ranging across a few dozen genres. We have the full English version of the three-hour livesatream for you above, as we have more notes from the organizers below of what they specifically featured on top of the 100+ titles they showed off.

Indie Live Expo – Spring 2025 Highlights

During this year's inaugural East-meets-West showcase livestreamed in multiple languages, developers and publishers from around the globe took center stage. Dreamotion Inc. brought viewers to heaven and back following a dog's supernatural journey to find his owner in My Little Puppy, which tippy-taps onto PC via Steam in the second half of 2025. Kodansha Creators' Lab, the indie game publishing branch of famed manga and book publisher Kodansha, revealed release dates for two upcoming games:

Developer Jii-ma's hamster-starring, cute-yet-catastrophic defense shooter MOCHI-O launches on PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in 2025

Fantasy ARPG Rise of Rebellion, developed by Team 疾鷹, studies the blade with precise, punishing combat on PC via Steam Tuesday, April 22, 2025

During the Indie Spotlight segment, emcees Kaori Horiuchi, J-mon, and HighGai went hands-on with a handful of highly anticipated titles:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!