Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo, Ryu’s Office
Indie Live Expo Showcases 100+ Games During Spring 2025 Showcase
During this morning's Indie Live Expo livestream, organizers highlighted over 100 indie titles as part of the Spring 2025 Showcase
Article Summary
- Indie Live Expo 2025 highlighted over 100 indie games in a global livestream event.
- Highlights include Dreamotion Inc.'s My Little Puppy and Jii-ma's MOCHI-O on PC, iOS, and Android.
- New releases like Rise of Rebellion and HYKE: NorthernLights debut across multiple platforms.
- Discover unique indie titles like Soulmask, DMZ: Nuclear Survival, and Rain98 in 2025.
Ryu's Office held the latest Indie Live Expo for Spring 2025 this morning, showcasing tons of new indie games on the way, with a focus on a dozen specific titles. This morning, organizers took time highlight a ton of new indie games in the works, showcasing all of the brilliant titles people are working on without deals or being tied to a major studio, ranging across a few dozen genres. We have the full English version of the three-hour livesatream for you above, as we have more notes from the organizers below of what they specifically featured on top of the 100+ titles they showed off.
Indie Live Expo – Spring 2025 Highlights
During this year's inaugural East-meets-West showcase livestreamed in multiple languages, developers and publishers from around the globe took center stage. Dreamotion Inc. brought viewers to heaven and back following a dog's supernatural journey to find his owner in My Little Puppy, which tippy-taps onto PC via Steam in the second half of 2025. Kodansha Creators' Lab, the indie game publishing branch of famed manga and book publisher Kodansha, revealed release dates for two upcoming games:
- Developer Jii-ma's hamster-starring, cute-yet-catastrophic defense shooter MOCHI-O launches on PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in 2025
- Fantasy ARPG Rise of Rebellion, developed by Team 疾鷹, studies the blade with precise, punishing combat on PC via Steam Tuesday, April 22, 2025
During the Indie Spotlight segment, emcees Kaori Horiuchi, J-mon, and HighGai went hands-on with a handful of highly anticipated titles:
- HYKE: NorthernLight(s), the pixel-art 2D top-down action RPG co-published by Akatsuki Games and Aniplex, explores the great outdoors on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 in Summer 2025
- Soulmask, the primitive-era survival sandbox game developed by CampFire Studio and published by Qooland Games, performs rituals on PC via Steam in 2025
- Sofia in Exchange for Lies, the text-based visual novel mystery developed by MUTAN, interrogates a murder suspect with multiple personalities on PC via Steam in 2025.
- All in Abyss: Judge the Fake, the poker battle mystery adventure RPG published by Alliance Arts and co-developed by both ACQUIRE Corp. and WSS Playground, is now available on PC via Steam, PS5, and Nintendo Switch
- The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily, the crowd-controlling turn-based strategy game produced by One or Eight and Alliance Arts, arrives on PC via Steam Thursday, July 24, 2025.
- Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis, the psychological rhythm adventure from publisher Alliance Arts and developer WHO YOU, obsesses over internet drama on PC via Steam Thursday, October 30, 2025
- Marisa of Liartop Mountain, the digital tabletop adventure RPG inspired by classic gamebook masterpieces, developed by Unknown X, writes a new story on PC via Steam Thursday, September 18, 2025
- DMZ: Nuclear Survival, the open-world survival crafting game with military elements developed by WILD DOG, is now in development for PC via Steam
- Magical Princess, the child-rearing simulator based on the beloved Magical board game series created by MAGI Inc., and developed by Neotro Inc., is now in development for PC via Steam
- Rain98, the '90s-esque romantic-yet-haunting narrative adventure developed by C#4R4CT3R, arrives on PC via Steam in Fall 2025