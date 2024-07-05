Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fit My Cat

Indie Puzzler Fit My Cat Has Been Released For Xbox

Do you want all the fun of Tetris mixed with all the complexity of organizing cats? Then you might enjoy Fit My Cat on Xbox.

Article Summary RedDeer Games releases Fit My Cat on Xbox with updated features.

Fit My Cat challenges players to a puzzle game with adorable cats.

Players arrange cats in boxes, facing obstacles like cat toys.

The game offers over 90 levels with a variety of cats and boxes.

Indie game developer and publisher RedDeer Games have released their cat-tastic puzzler Fit My Cat for Xbox consoles this week. The game was originally dropped onto the Nintendo Switch back in February, as you fit cats as best you can into tight spaces. Now you can enjoy it on Xbox platforms as well, with all the updates made so far included. Enjoy the latest trailer before snagging the game today.

Fit My Cat

Imagine a cardboard box. Is it shaped to fit one to two fluffy felines? What about five? What about twenty? Fit My Cat presents you with many cute kitties that all wish to sit where they deem fit. That being said, we're running out of space, and we are seriously looking for a cat organizer. If you could spare a moment or two to make that happen, we would be grateful. Every single one of them is trained and well-equipped for some spatial management – pick them up and rotate them as you see fit. Just so you're aware, some boxes might come with yarn balls or entire cathouses – but that will not prevent those spunky kitties from trying to get inside. Test your skills and show the world that herding cats is where fun begins!

The players' task will be to fit a group of cats so that each of them will find its place in the box. The task is simple in theory but can sometimes be challenging in practice. For each level, the space in the box is limited, and there are a couple of cats; each is different in size and pose. In addition, at times some obstacles appear, such as cat toys. So let the players maneuver, rotate the fluffy little ones, and arrange them so that each one has a reason to purr.

Over 90 pawesome levels of cardboard boxes, ready to be filled with fluff

Tons of purrfect cats of varying shapes, colors, and sizes

Meowtastic soundtrack

