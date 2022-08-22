IndieLand 2022 Livestream Set To Happen This November

Organizers behind the Indieland charity stream have revealed that the event is coming back for 2022, and tickets are now on sale. Yes, that is correct; this year's event will be held in front of a live crowd in Los Angeles. The event will be held from November 11th-13th in The Bourbon Room on the second floor, which will be hosted by Jirard "The Completionist" Khalil and The Open Hand Foundation, which is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that honors the memory of Khalil's mother, Kaaren Khalil, and her battle with frontotemporal dementia. Multiple games will be featured live during the event, along with several guests yet to be named, as they will play their way through indie games for your donations live on stream. Tickets are on sale here as we info on what you will get with a purchase to attend. We'll have more details later about where it will be streamed and how to donate.

Everything you have come to expect of IndieLand over the years will continue, along with new elements for the live event. You can look forward to: Full access to the venue for all three days! Come and go as you please day or night during the entire non-stop stream!

Celebrity and developer signings! Meet and greet many of the guests joining us!

An exclusive swag bag of goodies that only those attending will receive, including shirts, a collectible badge, and more!

Access our IndieLand Game Lounge! Get your hands on many of the game builds that we'll be playing on stream as well as titles provided especially for this event!

Participate directly in the chaos! Attendees may find themselves in the center of the fun, like competing in a 5 Force Fighters tournament with a prize package provided by Corsair! (Participation is not required.)

A private performance of The Completionist: Legacy at the end of the whole event!