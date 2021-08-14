Infinity For Game Boy Color To Launch Kickstarter August 18th

Incube8 Games and Retro Modding will be launching a Kickstarter for the canceled Game Boy Color game Infinity on August 18th. In case you're not familiar with this particular title, this was originally developed by Affinix Software between 1999 to 2001 until the game was shelved after Nintendo launched the Game Boy Advance. About five years ago the ROM of the nearly completed game and its soundtrack were put out onto the internet, and now these two companies will be doing a crowdfunding campaign to complete it and get it published for everyone to play. No word on how much funding they're looking for as of when this is being written, but we're guessing enough to pay staff and produce physical copies since they'd probably want to release it in its natural format from before (along with a digital release).

In Infinity, an ancient, nameless evil stirs beneath the earth, twisting the land and its people alike with its corrupting force. Two rival nations careen toward war, as shadowy figure arms them both with unholy weapons of immense power. This epic tale frames a roleplaying game with a unique tactical battle system, a detailed world with over 50 explorable areas and more than 100 items, and beautiful 8-bit graphics — all to immerse you into the world of Infinity! An Inventive tactical battle system.

A detailed world with over 50 explorable areas.

The option to alternate at any time between "Wait" and "Action" battle modes, with 4 different speeds.

A rich and complex plot that goes above and beyond what you would expect from an 8-bit portable RPG.

Around 20 hours of gameplay.

6 playable characters, each with their own specialties.

An elaborate script with more than 3,000 lines of dialogue and 20,000 words (Longer than Final Fantasy II, and comparable to Dragon Warrior III).

Advanced graphical techniques that make the most of the humble Gameboy Color hardware.

Ultra-customizable text window color gradient.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: INFINITY Game Boy Color – Kickstarter Teaser 2021 (https://youtu.be/trz7aWq8ifg)