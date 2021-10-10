Influent Will Help iOS Users Learn Languages On October 20th

Three Flip Studios will be releasing their language-learning game Influent on iOS as you can be taught through the power of… lasers? If you haven't seen this game before, it has a unique way of teaching vocabulary and aural reception for over 20 languages by simulating how native speakers learn. This is through exposure to the real-world context of speech where they associate nouns, verbs, and adjectives with real-life situations. This game does it in a weird and wacky virtual world complete with its own spaceship. Apparently, there are people who swear by it and have learned to read and speak different languages through the game. The game will be available on October 20th through the App Store as a free download with French, Italian, and Korean packs available, with additional language packs at $4 each.

Walk in the shoes of Andrew Cross, inventor of the SanjigenJiten, a device that scans objects and provides their names in any language. After the CEO of Technoglobe, a money-hungry big tech corporation, steals his technology, Andrew raises money on crowdfunding site Firestarter by hosting a language learning marathon live-streamed on Flinch. By mastering more than 420 words in a foreign language based on items in his apartment, he'll try and raise enough money to prove it was his invention all along!

Freely explore Andrew's apartment, tapping on objects like a pillow on a bed, fruit in a refrigerator, or a video game on a shelf to collect words strewn throughout. Play a variety of mini-games to test these learnings and earn the five points needed for mastery of each word. Included in these games is Seek and Destroy, where players pilot a remote-controlled spaceship to find and shoot the object that matches the presented word. New aural and textural Reversal Modes introduce the challenge of finding words based on either their audio pronunciation or their textual display.

Also new to Influent on mobile is a revamped progress tracking system, which measures proficiency with words as they go from unknown to mastery while monitoring any setbacks. Discord integration allows students to share their progress with the community and help others with their learnings. Polish, Welsh, and the highly-anticipated Dutch, along with a completely revamped German language implementation debut exclusively on mobile.