ININ Games Announces Wonder Boy – Asha In Monster World

ININ Games along with STUDIOARTDINK revealed a new game this week with Wonder Boy – Asha In Monster World. If this game looks a little familiar, it should, as this is a fully remastered version of Wonder Boy IV. The work behind this was spearheaded by the game's creator, Ryuichi Nishizawa, along with Shinichi Sakamoto who contributed new and improved music and sound effects, as well as Maki Ōzora who worked on the character designs and Takanori Kurihara who served as the creative manager. Basically, this game is a labor of love to one of the classic titles from the franchise, brought to life for modern consoles. The game is currently being set up for a Q2 2021 release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. You can read more about it below with screenshots and the trailer as we wait for a proper release date.

Asha is tasked to free the four spirits being confined by evil forces whose origin she discovers throughout her journey. Luckily, she does not have to face this adventure alone, as early on she finds her new companion, a special blue Pepelogoo. While the story remains true to the original game from 1994, the game is a full remake of Monster World IV, with cell-shaded 3D graphics and 2D gameplay that stays close to the beloved original gameplay as well as enhanced visuals and refined play content. Especially in the event scenes the performance is deepened and the world view is reproduced vividly and colorfully. Plus for the first time in the series, it comes with a character voice – by the popular and talented Japanese voice actress Ai Fairouz. As an ode to the game's legacy, the beloved original Monster World IV is included in all physical editions of ININ Games. The original game is not included in any of the digital versions, it's exclusively available in the physical retail and limited editions for North America, Europe and Australia. For the Nintendo Switch, it will be featured on the cartridge, while there will be an exclusive download code included with the PS4 disc version.