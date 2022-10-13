Injustice 2 Mobile Adds Black Adam In Time For The Film

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have added Black Adam to the roster of Injustice 2 Mobile in time for the film's premiere. The character takes cues from the primary game; however, the team has given him a makeover and dressed him up to look like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. You can see how he looks below, along with notes about the character's addition to the game.

"With power born from rage, the Ruler of Kahndaq Black Adam is the first member of the new Flawed Justice Team in Injustice 2 Mobile. Players must defeat him in the new Ancient Judgment Solo Raid Event for a chance to add the character to their roster. As a Damage Dealer, he specializes in Power Draining and Armor-Piercing attacks, making him extremely powerful in Solo Raids and the Champions Arena. He is immune to Power Steal and can Power Drain opponents with his "Courage of Mehen" Passive skill, while his Special Attacks like "Lightning Discharge" and "Storm Cloud" can strike enemies for massive damage. Coming in 2022, Hawkman will also join Injustice 2 Mobile as a new Gold character and the second member of the Flawed Justice Team, bringing new synergies with the Ruler of Kahndaq Black Adam. Inspired by Aldis Hodge's portrayal in "Black Adam," Early Access for Gold Hawkman will be available through the new Wings of Justice Pass starting later this year."

NEW – Kahndaq Artifacts (Available Today): Players can equip their Heroes with the new Kahndaq Artifacts to help defeat the Ancient Judgment Solo Raid Bosses and earn even more rewards along the way.

NEW – League Difficulties (Available Today ): Two new difficulty tiers have been added to League Raids for a more intense challenge, and even greater rewards!

Two new difficulty tiers have been added to League Raids for a more intense challenge, and even greater rewards! NEW – Halloween Log-In Event (Oct. 25-21): Beginning Oct. 25, fans can log in every day to earn special rewards, including an exclusive Halloween profile picture.