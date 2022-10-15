Insomnis Will Release On Nintendo Switch On Halloween

Sony Interactive Entertainment España (SIE España) and Path Games revealed that Insomnis is coming to Nintendo Switch on Halloween. Along with Meridiem Games, the team will be giving players what is essentially an updated version of the game, with all of the updates the PlayStation and PC versions have received so far. But it's basically the same game, as they haven't released any DLC for it yet since it originally came out back in January. We got a trailer for you down below if you'd like to see how the Switch version will play out when it drops on October 31st.

"Joe Castevet has just inherited an old mansion on the outskirts of the countryside. What Joe doesn't realize is that this family legacy is cursed. Discover the dark secrets buried deep in the Castevet abode as you fight against your own destiny in a story field with intrigue and terror! Explore your grandfather's mansion where nothing is as it seems. Rooms will change, bringing your worst nightmares to life as you Immerse yourself in a morally ambiguous narrative, where nothing is as it seems. Solve original, complex puzzles in your search for answers but make your decisions with caution, as the fate of the characters will depend on it.

Atmospheric horror – As you progress through the Castevet abode, your environment will change, and your worst nightmares will come to life. Can you escape your past before it's too late?

As you progress through the Castevet abode, your environment will change, and your worst nightmares will come to life. Can you escape your past before it's too late? Analog and digital puzzles: Solve numerous types of complex, interconnected puzzles as you fight to maintain your sanity.

Solve numerous types of complex, interconnected puzzles as you fight to maintain your sanity. Exploration-focused story: Immerse yourself in a morally ambiguous narrative, where nothing is as it seems. Dark secrets await you… Explore your grandfather's abandoned house in search of answers!

Immerse yourself in a morally ambiguous narrative, where nothing is as it seems. Dark secrets await you… Explore your grandfather's abandoned house in search of answers! Multiple endings: Proceed with caution! Your choices throughout the game will decide the fate of the characters."