Intellivision Releases A New Video Showing Off Amico Demo Reactions

Intellivision has released a brand new video today showing off people's reactions to their new consoles, the Amico. The company took the brand new device and 11 of their official launch titles and traveled all the way to Texas to the National Videogame Museum, where they allowed members of the general public to just step up and try it out. You can check out both videos of their trip below. The Amico is currently up for pre-order via GameStop for $300 as it will be coming out this Fall.

Isn't it true that your fondest memories of playing video games are when you played together in the same room with a group of people? Much has changed in gaming since Intellivision began, with games becoming more isolating, complicated, and competitive. Using technology, creativity, and unrivaled passion, our team is on a mission to bring family and friends together again. When designing Amico, we had a vision – make gaming accessible again. Our team has packed an incredible amount of features into a simple and affordable package. Luckily, we didn't have to start from scratch — the original Intellivision system had many great features that served as inspiration for Amico. Modern technology, updated ergonomics, and a modern personality make for an entertainment system like no other. The Amico controller is designed for functionality and simplicity — with a familiar touchscreen, disc, and motion controls, anyone can join in on the fun. Simply place the controllers in the console and Amico takes care of the charging. This feature also doubles as a simple way of storing the controllers to keep things tidy. Amico uses unique lighting that not only makes for a fun and memorable gaming experience, but also helps guide players in an interactive way.