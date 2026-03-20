Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Fashion, Games, Interview, Video Games | Tagged: interview, Nick Holiday

Interview: Artist & Stylist Nick Holiday Talks New Call of Duty Line

We chat with artist and stylist Nick Holiday about his recent collaboration with Call of Duty to release a new line of clothing

Article Summary Nick Holiday unveils a new Call of Duty clothing line inspired by Black Ops Royale mode in Warzone.

The collaboration blends gaming nostalgia with everyday fashion for versatile, wearable streetwear.

Exclusive Melrose launch featured immersive performance art and in-game-inspired experiences.

Phase two brings the collection and interactive experience online for Call of Duty fans everywhere.

There's a brand new line of gamer fashion out this week that Call of Duty fans will appreciate, as Holiday has released a new set of clothes inspired by the new Black Ops Royale mode in Call of Duty: Warzone. The line features several new t-shirts, hoodies, and jackets that look and feel like gear that look like something you'd jump out of a heli wearing as you prepare to go into battle. The line got a private launch last week at their Melrose location, but has officially launched for the publix to buy today. We got as chance to chat with Nick Holiday, the designer and stylist behind the brand, about the inspiration and designs for the collab.

So how'd the original idea of a partnership between you guys and Activision come about?

NH: The idea came together through my friend at CAA, who had been paying attention to all of the performance art installations we've been doing over the years. I've done things like being blindfolded for eight hours and sitting in a box for ten hours. I always approach projects with a mindset of creating a world within the space that translates not just in person but also online. We've been doing that for years and getting better every year. My friend at CAA noticed this, and Call of Duty was looking for someone to bring a new light to their world. Through my experience and discussions with them, they trusted that I could deliver a cool collection and create something tangible that people can leave with, like an ID card. It was about building a space where people, both in person and online, can experience.

What made you focus on Black Ops Royale to begin with? Was it just the idea that it was a brand-new thing coming up, or did you want to do something with Call of Duty for a while, and this lined up with that?

Yeah, I think the universe has multiple reasons for things. It's their newest edition, and Black Ops is the version of Call of Duty that I started playing as a kid. Our brand is based on nostalgia. Everything we do at Holiday is based on those nostalgic emotions, not trying to replicate them exactly, but pulling from those feelings we had during those times. So, it's a mix; it's my favorite version and their newest, making it easy when we designed everything.

What was the inspiration behind some of the designs you've created?

The inspiration for all the clothes was to design stuff you could wear while gaming and then wear to your job, a friend's party, or a bar. I wanted that merge. My objective in making clothes is always about how you can wear a single piece in multiple settings and feel like yourself. That's a general design philosophy for me. Specifically, with graphics and dyes for this, it was about what I see in the game, the colors, and how that translates into real life. I didn't want to replicate exactly, but if my character crawled out of the TV, what would they be wearing? The focus was blending everything perfectly. Holiday is known for text graphics, something direct with its objective. For example, our windbreaker, fully cut and sewn by us in LA, represents us best. A hoodie with words replaced by "not in the gulag" hadn't come out in years. I love making clothes that look like they could be in the game. I wanted the designs to look cool and appeal across generations, not just one group, pleasing both gamers and those who appreciate clothes.

Do you have any particular piece you're super proud of or think is the best example of the collection?

I love everything, genuinely. One of the funniest things I'm proud of is the locked-in LED hat. It's hilarious to me; it seems like something that, if not in the game, should be—like a light-up hat. It's functional, meek, and very holiday-coded—funny yet useful. That, and The Windbreaker. This sample has no logos, but it's like something someone would jump out of a plane and wear. It's a really important item to me.

How did the takeover on Melrose go this past weekend?

Really, really good. Day one, we had a line around the corner, which was awesome and fun. Yesterday was the public launch, with people lined up and experiencing everything we built. I love the mannequins hanging from the ceiling; it was super. Speaking of installations, everyone enjoyed the details we put into everything. We created something that felt like it existed in the game yet in our vein. Everyone was in character, including myself, wearing masks so no one could recognize us. You'd find an item, get an ID card, and report to our team, while waiting, you'd receive a custom ID card. It was fun seeing people experience it fully. It's important now, especially with everyone on their phones. We also had a friends and family party on Friday night to test the flow; I wore a mask the whole time, which was an interesting take. It felt like performance art, and I was committed to making it about the brand, not just me.

Is there anything else you want to chat about?

We've redesigned the whole website to emulate the era when we were first introduced to Call of Duty, and it looks really cool. We've been working hard on it, so I'm excited for people to see it. This week was phase one of the rollout—physical and in person. Phase two starts tomorrow, taking what we did in person and giving it to kids worldwide for a new experience. We're really excited for that.

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