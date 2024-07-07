Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blum Entertainment, Gaming Factory, Ghost Keeper, Quest Craft

Ghost Keeper Announced For 2025 Release On PC

Gaming Factory revealed a new haunting title on the way as Ghost Keeper will bring your fight against the living on PC next year.

Article Summary New PC game Ghost Keeper announced for a 2025 release by Gaming Factory.

Lead a spectral army against the living in 19th-century England settings.

Utilize unique abilities of ghosts and monsters in strategic gameplay.

Experience dark humor and Victorian visuals while mastering scares.

Indie game developer BLUM Entertainment and Quest Craft, along with publisher Gaming Factory, have unveiled their latest title on the way as the haunting season arrives in Ghost Keeper. The game will put you in the titular role as you'll lead spirits of all kinds in a fight against the living to drive them away. You'll use all sorts of scare tactics at your disposal to dive even the most skeptical of inhabitants away but beware; they will fight back in various ways. The game is set for release sometime in 2025, but for now, enjoy the trailer and info.

Ghost Keeper

Ghost Keeper merges classic elements from beloved old-school games of the genre with various modern innovations. Allowing you to delve into the ultimate scaring experience. Become the leader of a group of peculiar monsters and experience equally strange adventures set in the climate of 19th-century England. Command your ghosts, demons, and beasts to overtake your living adversaries. Use their unique skills, develop their powers. Each of them offers something unique, so choose wisely. Remember, the pesky Brotherhood is always near. Eliminating its members and stealing their secrets is dangerous but rewarding. Only one can emerge victorious. A true Ghost Keeper seizes opportunities and makes fateful decisions. Test your wits and intelligence: can you plan, manage, and scare effectively to achieve your goals? Enjoy the beautiful 19th-century English scenery and engaging, grotesque humor. Delve into the detailed visuals and experience the terrifying fun of scaring.

Take control of ghosts, demons, and monsters, use their unique abilities to defeat your enemies.

Fight malicious Brotherhood, show the world who is the ultimate keeper of fearful creatures.

Exploit varied strategies, there is never only one path to victory – the way you lead is entirely up to you.

Enjoy a truly grotesque approach, witness a host of bizarre situations narrated by the peculiar, malicious narrator.

Marvel at the Victorian era setting, locations, style and atmosphere that'll captivate you on each subsequent level.

An ultimate scaring experience, remember that only through fear, you can claim a true power.

