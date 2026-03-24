Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: invincible, Invincible VS, Quarter Up, titan

Invincible VS Adds Titan As Latest Fighting Game Character

The latest character to be added to the Invincible VS fighting title is Titan, as the developers announce another beta for April

Article Summary Titan joins Invincible VS as a powerful, super-armored character with devastating close-range attacks.

The game’s next closed beta is set for April, giving fans a chance to test new characters and mechanics.

Invincible VS is a 3v3 tag fighting game starring fan-favorite heroes and villains from the Invincible universe.

Game modes include a cinematic story, arcade, training, and both casual and competitive online multiplayer.

Skybound Entertainment and developer Quarter Up released the latest character trailer for Invincible VS, as Titan has been confirmed for the game. The trailer shows off the supervillain enforcer as he gets his hands dirty and takes on all comers as the newesst addition to the roster. The team is also confirming details for the Closed Beta that will be taking place on April 9-11, with a launch date set for April 30, 2026. Enjoy the trailer!

From the Penthouse to the Streets, Titan Joins The Roster

Characterized by his ambition and code of honor, Titan is not your typical crime boss. After the fall of his predecessor, Titan takes up the throne of an empire, using his power to benefit his family and his city – no matter the legality. His ability to encase his body in a solid rock shell grants him superhuman strength and durability, and when Titan's not giving orders from his penthouse, he's always ready to enter the fray himself. In Invincible VS, Titan is a well-balanced Fighter who wields Stone Skin, granting Super Armor to several of his attacks and allowing him to power through incoming hits and stay in control. He can maintain distance from his opponents and keep them right where he wants them before unleashing a relentless barrage of devastating strikes.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

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