IO Interactive Shows Off The March Roadmap For Hitman 3

IO Interactive has released new details on the March Roadmap for Hitman 3, which comes with an Egg Hunt in Berlin. The game will be getting an update this month with a patch that will resolve a number of issues and smooth out the game in certain areas. We'll also be getting another Deluxe Escalation for those of you looking for a deeper challenge. We got the details below along with a trailer showcasing the roadmap.

Seasonal Event: Berlin Egg Hunt: The first seasonal event for Hitman 3 will be free for all players and sees Agent 47 heading to Berlin, where the location has been transformed for the Berlin Egg Hunt. This exclusive Club Hölle event has a strict dress code, so you'll need to dress to impress. Your knowledge of the club's exterior will be crucial because the event is at capacity when you arrive and all the action takes place in the less-explored surrounding areas. The Berlin Egg Hunt will be playable from March 30 – April 12 for all Hitman 3 players and brings a seasonal twist to the Berlin location with new decorations and graffiti, a series of unique objectives, new gameplay items to collect and use, unique targets and an unlockable suit to add to your permanent inventory. We'll share more details about the Berlin Egg Hunt event later this month.

Deluxe Escalation: Satu Mare Delirium: For owners of the Deluxe Edition or Deluxe Pack, the sixth and final Deluxe Escalation will be arriving soon. This one is inspired by Agent 47's deep past and the aftermath of the events in Codename 47.

Featured Contracts, Escalation and Elusive Target: This month, Easy Allies and Eurogamer are taking on the challenge of creating Featured Contracts in Chongqing and Mendoza respectively. Look out for their creations in the coming weeks. We've also got an Elusive Target in Isle of Sgail and an Escalation in Berlin.