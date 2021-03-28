Ion Fury's Aftershock Expansion Is Set For A Summer Release

After defeating Heskel in her previous adventure, Shelly Harrison decides to celebrate at a local bar. When explosions interrupt her tasty beverage, she rushes out to find Heskel in a monstrous flying machine, cackling madly as he rockets away toward a mushroom cloud on the horizon. Instinctively, she reaches for her Loverboy revolver, cocks it, and searches for the fastest transportation she can find – a sleek and powerful high-speed Hover Bike, armed with Drunken Homing Plasma Missiles. Shelly's fight against Heskel continues with multiple brand-new zones to explore, new dangerous enemies, new armaments to destroy them with, and some amazing high-speed vehicle combat. Like classic expansions, Aftershock offers a brand new Arrange mode. Whether playing for the first time or revisiting Ion Fury, choose Arrange mode to experience the original game but now enhanced with new enemies, weapons and more.

"Aftershock continues Shelly's story in the best way possible: with rockets and high-speed chases," said Mike Nielsen, CEO of 3D Realms. "We love seeing the Build engine continue to grow and Ion Fury: Aftershock does some awesome things that we can't wait to share with you."