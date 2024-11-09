Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Strictly Limited Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inin Games, IREM, IREM Collection, Tozai Games

IREM Collection Volume 2 Arrives on November 14

IREM Collection Volume 2 arrives next week for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, bringing three more games from the Japanese arcade publisher

Get GunForce and GunForce II, the early run 'n' gun sensations, now on consoles for the first time globally.

Experience Air Duel, the 2D shoot 'em up, with co-op play; another console debut from Japanese arcades.

Pre-order physical editions for PS4, PS5, and Switch; enjoy upgraded gameplay and nostalgia-driven action.

ININ Games, Tozai Games, IREM, and Strictly Limited Games have come together to make IREM Collection Volume 2, which will be released next week. It's kind of odd calling it a collection when there are just three games, but you're getting the first two GunForce titles, along with Air Duel, in one set of games. What's more, SLG is making physical editions for you to choose from, if you so desire, for both PS4 and PS5, as well as Nintendo Switch. All of which are up for pre-order now. Enjoy the trailer as the collection arrives on November 14.

IREM Collection Volume 2

GunForce

Often considered to be one of the first run' n' gun games, GunForce: Battle Fire Engulfed Terror Island can be seen as the initial baby steps that paved the way for the later-released Metal Slug series and its sequel, GunForce II (GeoStorm), both of which were highly acclaimed. GunForce is where it all began, after all! Originally released on the Super Nintendo in the West and the arcades in Japan, you must run and gun your way through hordes of aliens to stop a rogue CPU and restore freedom to the world. The game shows no mercy and throws you into the enemy frontlines right from the start as you parachute into action. And if that's not enough '90s action for you, how about doing a wheelie on a motorbike while shooting helicopters?! GunForce has got you covered. As it is now a tradition, GunForce introduced different vehicles f0r the player to control – tanks, helicopters, or motorbikes. Make your choice!

GunForce II

GunForce II, known as GeoStorm in Japan, is the sequel to the SNES and Arcade game GunForce. It improves upon GunForce in every way and is considered to be one of the last arcade games from Irem. GunForce II was never released outside of arcades, making its inclusion in the Irem Collection Vol. 2 its first-ever worldwide console release. Featuring enhanced animations, improved gameplay, and a killer soundtrack, GunForce II was created by the same staff that later developed the iconic Metal Slug series. It is considered the spiritual predecessor to the Metal Slug series, with many of its sound effects and designs being reused in the series. It is a must-play for all fans! Set in a futuristic post-apocalyptic environment, the game allows you to take control of Max or Lei. Your goal is simple: dual blast your way through five different stages and rack up those high scores! Vehicles make a return, as is tradition, including motorbikes, mechs, and tanks, to name a few.

Air Duel

The year is 2004. Earth has been devastated by an unprecedented nuclear war, and a secret organization called D.A.S. is rising to ensure chaos in the world. It is now your job to thwart their mischievous plans and save what remains of the world! Air Duel is a 2D vertical scrolling shoot 'em up that was exclusively available in Japanese arcades and never made it to the West. Its inclusion in the Irem Collection Volume 2 marks its first-ever worldwide console release. Developed by the same legendary team at Irem that brought you GunForce and later the Metal Slug series, Air Duel offers seven challenging stages that need to be mastered either alone or with a friend in co-op. Choose your aircraft! Whether you prefer shooting forward only with the Jet Fighter FG-40 or firing crosswise with the Helicopter E-709, your playstyle is key to victory.

