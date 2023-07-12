Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, Navigator Games

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast Reveals New In Flames Collaboration

In Flames fans rejoice, your favorite band has officially joined Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast for a brand new collaboration.

Navigator Games has revealed a new major crossover event for Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, as In Flames will join the game for a minute. Starting today and running for the next few weeks, the In The Dark in-game event will see In Flames join the game for some exclusive storyline content, as well as some cool activities to play for a while. We got more details about the event for you below as you can go play this right now.

"In an engaging twist within the game's immersive storyline, players will accompany Eddie, the newly appointed ruler of Hell, as he embarks on a mission to revolutionize the game's realms. Recognizing the urgent need to seal the gates to Purgatory once and for all, Eddie seeks the assistance of Jesterhead, a powerful demi-god known for sorcery and magic. Together, they face the daunting challenge of sealing these ancient gates. Prepare for an exciting week-long event, where you'll unleash your inner metal warrior and battle against the forces of darkness. Inspired by the lyrics and music of In Flames, In The Dark immerses players in a captivating storyline, drawn from the depths of their renowned albums."

"Step into the shoes of one of the most iconic mascots in metal history and prepare for a journey like no other! In Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast, you become Eddie himself, traveling through time and space to explore a mind-bending array of worlds. With stunning 3D graphics and captivating environments, you'll feel like you're right there beside Eddie as he unleashes his special powers and abilities. From his earliest forms to his latest incarnations, Eddie is ready to take on anything the game throws at him – and so are you!"

"To see our Jesterhead next to Iron Maiden's Eddie is surreal," said Anders Fridén, lead singer of In Flames. "Growing up on the music of Iron Maiden and being inspired by the visual side of the band – they were one of our big influences when In Flames started. We are honored and beyond excited being a part of this game. Being kids from Gothenburg, Sweden dreams can come true, it can become real. Never stop believing! Up the Irons!!"

