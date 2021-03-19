Is Pokémon GO Teasing Arceus In The New Load Screen?

The appearance of Xerneas and Sylveon's silhouette on the new Pokémon GO loading screen has brought more excitement to the game than we've seen in a long while. While Xerneas is front and center, Sylveon's silhouette takes some zooming to find. However, it appears that Sylveon isn't the only Easter egg teased in this loading screen. Could it be true that Niantic is teasing the Mythical Pokémon known as "the Original One"? Could Arceus be coming to Pokémon GO?

Arceus is known as the creator of the Sinnoh Region and the Legendary Pokémon Dialga, Palkia, Giratina, Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie. It is even suggested that Arceus may have created the entire Pokémon universe. This Pokémon is set to be the mascot of the newly announced Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a highly anticipated open-world RPG that will be released for Nintendo Switch in 2022. Pokémon GO often ties into other releases, pushing content that hypes up the upcoming movies or main series games. It makes sense that Arceus would arrive in Pokémon GO ahead of 2022's Legends: Arceus, but where exactly is it in the loading screen?

Take a look here, in this screenshot from content creator Poké AK's YouTube video, where he, among others, has popularized the theory that Arceus is coming to Pokémon GO. The way that the light hits the mountain in the new loading screen resembles Arceus in a way that I wouldn't exactly call subtle.

Poké AK agrees. In his video investigating this Pokémon GO theory, he said:

Let's go ahead and zoom in a little bit more. Do you see it yet? […] That's clearly Arceus there. Sure, I could be going crazy, but this isn't me finding it. I've been tagged all over the place so I'm just bringing you the information and showing it to you here. I completely agree this is Arceus. It is just too much of a coincidence that it looks like it right there on the rock and everything's pointing and looking to it. And we get the Legends trailer… They're hinting toward we're going to be getting Arceus.

Make way for the king, Pokémon GO players.