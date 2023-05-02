It's Alolan Geodude Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO For Some Reason Despite this Pokémon getting a Community Day last year, tonight is Alolan Geodude Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO... for some reason.

Tonight is Alolan Geodude Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. You may find that confusing, as Alolan Geodude got a Community Day not very long ago. In fact, it was also featured in a recent Recap Community Day in December 2022, meaning that in the past year, we have gotten two chances to essentially guarantee ourselves a Shiny Alolan Geodude catch. Niantic still thought it was a solid idea to feature Alolan Geodude over the standard Kanto Geodude in tonight's Spotlight Hour event for some reason which, honestly, will likely surprise no one at this point. In any case, from 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, May 2nd, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first of five Spotlight Hours happening in May 2023 in Pokémon GO. Be sure to read to the end of the article for our breakdown of upcoming Spotlight Hours and bonuses happening this month. First, though, let's get into the details of tonight's event, even though… well, you know.

So can Alolan Geodude be Shiny? Yep, and you already know that, because you likely have seven. The Shiny Alolan Geodude is orange, while the standard is grey. Now, even if this is a relatively worthless Spotlight Hour when it comes to Shiny hunting, those looking to grind XP may be in for a treat. Drop two Lucky Eggs at the top of the hour to take full advantage of tonight's bonus of double XP for catching.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023: