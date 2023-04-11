It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Becomes An Edition Of Monopoly Monopoly takes things to Paddy's Pub as It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia gets its own version of the board game.

Fans of the show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be happy (or mildly amused) to know that the show now has its own edition of Monopoly. Officially bring called Monopoly: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the game will take you to familiar locations and settings in the show, along with special Chance and Community Chest cards filled with references. In fact, this thing is loaded with so many references you might as well call it Trivial Pursuit, because you'll practically be naming episodes as you go. Even the tokens that they have in the game are deep lore references to different episodes, including our personal favorite Kitten with Mittens token that you can play as. You can read more about it below, as the game is for 2-6 players and is currently for sale for $45 via the company's website.

"Join The Gang and be the last scoundrel standing in this contemptible twist on the classic game! Monopoly: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia lets players buy, sell, and trade memorable locations from the longest-running live-action comedy series of all time, such as Paddy's Pub, Prep School, and Dennis and Mac's Apartment. You'll be smitten as you buy, sell, and trade to collect memorable locations from the show such as Paddy's Pub, Prep School, and Dennis and Mac's Apartment. Travel the board with one of six custom tokens from Frank's Rum Ham to Kitten with Mittens. Set up Scams and Extreme Makeovers as you manipulate your way to the most riches to win! Travel the board with one of six custom tokens representing items (and animals) from the show, like Frank's Rum Ham or Poppins, to set up Scams and Extreme Makeovers, while Dayman and Nightman cards hold even more predicaments. Manipulate your way to the most riches to win!"