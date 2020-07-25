Jackbox Games Releases Quiplash & Fibbage XL For Nintendo Switch

Jackbox Games had a fun surprise for Nintendo Switch fans this week as they have added both Quiplash and Fibbage XL to the eShop. With people stuck at home and unable to interact in person for a while, it only makes sense the company would be doing everything possible to create some way for people to play all their games from home with their friends. Each one will run you $10 in the eShop, but they'll bring you hours upon hours of fun with your friends trying to outdo each other in the special fill-in-the-blank type games. Here's more info on both from the devs.

Quiplash — The gut-busting battle of wits and wittiness. Use your smarts to answer simple prompts like "Something you'd be surprised to see a donkey do" and "A better name for France." (3-8 players)

— The gut-busting battle of wits and wittiness. Use your smarts to answer simple prompts like "Something you'd be surprised to see a donkey do" and "A better name for France." (3-8 players) Fibbage XL — The lying, bluffing, fib-till-you-win trivia party game! Fool your friends with your lies, avoid theirs, and find the (usually outrageous) truth. (2-8 players) "Our fans love playing Jackbox games on the Nintendo Switch, and we're excited to bring two of our most beloved franchises to the platform as standalone titles," said Mike Bilder, CEO of Jackbox Games. "If you haven't tried one of our games before, Quiplash and Fibbage are great places to start."

The company aren't done with 2020, either. They are currently in the process of getting Jackbox Party Pack 7 ready to go for the fall. Which will include five new games for you to play including Quiplash 3, The Devils and the Details, Talking Points, and Champ'd Up. We don't know what the fifth game is yet, but hey, that's kind of part of the mystery, right? But at the very least we know Quiplash is the returning game when the next one comes out in Q3.