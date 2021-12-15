Jackbox Games Wants To Replace Your Bad Gift For Free

if you happen to get a gift this year that you're not too stoked on, Jackbox Games would like to give you the option of getting a better one. We've all been there before during the holidays, getting a gift from someone who had pretty good intentions and wanted to give us something in the spirit of giving, but for whatever reason, the gift just isn't what we wanted. So we're left with the conundrum of trying to figure out what to do with it with a range of options from regifting and white elephant surprises all the way to selling it to whoever will take it. Well, this year, Jackbox is offering their own option with the first-ever Uplifting Upgifting program. Essentially, the entire program is designed to provide a gift upgrade, letting people enjoy the gift they received with the option for a little something extra: A $50 Visa gift card plus the brand new Jackbox Party Pack 8 on the system of your choice.

So how do you get in on this program? It's pretty simple. Starting now and running all the way through December 29th, you can submit proof of your less-than-desirable gift at this link. Fill out the form and share why it truly wasn't the right kind of gift for you. In return, you'll have the chance to receive the card and the game. However, this isn't just a thing where everyone can jump in for whatever reason they want, and there are a limited number of uplifting gifts available. So you should submit your unbelievably unfit gift submissions before the deadline closes in a couple of weeks. Its a pretty cool offer if you've never been able to get rid of a gift faster, and especially if you don't own the latest Party Pack.