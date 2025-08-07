Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Cookie Haus, Jackbox Party Pack 11

Jackbox Party Pack 11 Reveals New Drawing Game Cookie Haus

A new drawing game is coming to Jackbox Party Pack 11, as the team have baked a new chaotic game they're calling Cookie Haus

Jackbox Games has revealed their latest addition coming to Jackbox Party Pack 11, as they have a new chaotic drawing game called Cookie Haus. The game will have you working as an intern at a bakery making all sorts of cookies that you design, with everyone voting upon them as it goes through several changes. Enjoy the info and trailer here as we're still waiting to hear about a release date.

Cookie Haus

Cookie Haus is a cozy drawing game where players use their phones to decorate cookies based on strange, delightful prompts. From "draw a silly lil guy" to "a cookie who's seen some things," players will transform randomized cookie shape outlines into sugary showstoppers using one of Jackbox's most satisfying/enjoyable drawing tools to date. Once cookies are complete, bakers get to name their sweet creations before they face off in a vote to see whose dessert deserves the crown. Whether you're creating chaos or culinary art, the group decides who takes the cookie cake.

Jackbox Party Pack 11

Jackbox Party Pack 11 catapults you and your crew into the best timeline of party game pandemonium. Whether you're a trivia titan, a joke mastermind, or the resident undercover detective of your friend group, there's something for everyone in this pack. No extra controllers needed – players simply join the game and play using phones, tablets or computers! Five brand-new games will change the way you party this fall and holiday season:

Teams take down fantastical foes in a cooperative trivia battle game. Can your collective brainpower save the realm?

Investigate clues, argue your innocence, and put your friends on trial in a brand new social deduction game.

Take all that is perfectly lovely and destroy it in a head-to-head joke game where the funniest answer is exalted.

Record sound effects and dialogue directly from your phone in a foley-inspired game where laughter is the soundtrack.

Play our coziest and kookiest drawing game yet by fulfilling cookie design orders for unusual clientele.

