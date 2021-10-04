Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts Secret Rare Reveal Part 9

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High Class Decks. Let's take a look at the set's newly revealed Secret Rares.

While the Elesa Full Art will be the goal Trainer Supporter for most collectors, it's worth taking a look at the other offerings. We covered the Sidney in a previous piece, so now let's take a look at the Dancer Full Art and the Chili, Cillian, & Cress Full Art. Daner is a Trainer Class that can be encountered in the games, starting with the introduction of the New York City-inspired Unova region in Pokémon: Black & White. The Unova focus continues with Chili, Cillian, & Cress. These characters make up the trio of Gym Leaders at Unova's Striaton Gym. Chili, Cillian, & Cress each use one Pokémon, with Chili using Pansear, Cillian using Pansage, & Cress using Panpour. Pans galore! It is likely that the English adaptation of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will add more trainers to the set from previous cuts made in Evolving Skies. My prediction is that we will see the set filled out with Full Art Trainers including Shauna and School Boy from Sky Stream and School Girl from Towering Perfection.

Fusion Arts was released in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.