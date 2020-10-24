Japanime Games Announces Naruto: Ninja Arena Outside Europe

Japanime Games revealed this week that they will be partnering with Don't Panic Games to bring Naruto: Ninja Arena beyond Europe. The game has been an indie hit, especially with fans of the series. Which is expected as it came from the same minds who made the critically acclaimed Cowboy Bebop: Space Serenade. Now the two companies will be partnering up to spread the game outside of Europe so even more can jump in on the action. We have more details from the press release below, and you can learn how to play it in the video at the bottom.

Naruto: Ninja Arena is a competitive, fast-paced game all about simultaneous dice rolling for 2-4 players, ages 10 and up. You and your opponents all take on characters in the Naruto universe battling it out in real-time to be the last ninja standing. Every character has their own abilities and each player has their own dice pools. As a round starts, all players roll their dice at the same time, trying to match symbols on their dice based on what character abilities they have. As players activate abilities, they will mark their opponents for potential, future damage. Once a player has correctly collected the necessary symbols for their ultimate, special ability, they'll slap an Uzumaki spiral in the center of the board to signify this and damage is dealt. In this brief pause, the player who slapped the spiral last will take extra damage and the players will resolve the effects. This damage is applied based on the markers distributed by players activating their abilities. "It is great to have a new, exciting Naruto game available to fans. This game really captures the frenetic action that is difficult to capture from the exciting fights that Anime often depicts" said Eric Price, President of Japanime Games.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKaKDJhybow Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naruto Ninja Arena (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKaKDJhybow)