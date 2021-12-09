Japan's Pokémon TCG: Start Deck 100 Reveals Entei V & More

Some news has come out regarding the upcoming Japanese Pokémon TCG: Start Deck 100 products. These products will feature mostly reprinted cards and will, unlike actual booster packs, not contain any secret rares. These are for competitive gameplay and offer very little in the way of new cards, with some notable examples so far being the Kingler VMAX and now these two new Pokémon V, Raikou V and Drampa V. True to the name, there will be a whopping 100 versions of this product featuring different cards. There is no English equivalent planned for these releases, so it is likely that these cards will appear inserted in English-language expansions. Let's take a look at some newly revealed Pokémon TCG: Start Deck 100 cards.

And the trio is complete! Earlier this year, we saw Suicune V arrive in Japan's Towering Perfection which was then adapted into the English-language Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. It was the first time that we saw a Legendary Beast of Johto get an Ultra Rare since Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. Then, just last week, we reported on another Start Deck 100 card leak featuring Raikou. Now, we have the full Legendary team with Entei arriving in an epic card from this odd Pokémon TCG set of releases. Personally, I couldn't be happier that this style of product isn't arriving for international audiences. Collecting this player-focused set sounds like a bit of a nightmare. Stay tuned for information on what English-language sets will end up including the Raikou V and Entei V when that news comes out.

What I am currently envious of, though, is the VMAX Climax set that Japan is currently enjoying. What a set! It'll also be interesting to see how the Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black & Gold Secret Rares end up arriving internationally for Pokémon TCG collectors.