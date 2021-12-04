Japan's Pokémon TCG Start Deck 100 Reveals Raikou V & More

Two new cards have been confirmed for the upcoming Japanese Pokémon TCG: Start Deck 100 products. These products will feature mostly reprinted cards and will, unlike actual booster packs, not contain any secret rares. These are for competitive gameplay and offer very little in the way of new cards, with some notable examples so far being the Kingler VMAX and now these two new Pokémon V, Raikou V and Drampa V.

While Start Deck 100 is a bit of a weird idea in my opinion, considering it is a huge release of 100 pretty similar products, I can't lie… it excites me to see a Raikou V. Raikou and the other Johto beasts haven't gotten much love in the Pokémon TCG, and we've begun to see that amended with Suicune receiving a V and a Full Art in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Now, we have a confirmed Raikou V.

Now, when will we get these cards in English? That's always the question. It is assumed that some of the Start Deck 100 cards will show up in February 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars which is already confirmed to be based on Japan's Star Birth and, at least in part, VMAX Climax. I think it is likely that Raikou V will show up either in that set, a set soon after, or as a Black Star Promo. The same goes for Drampa.

In other Pokémon TCG news coming out of Japan, this weekend sees the release of VMAX Climax, the new high-class set. This set sent a shockwave through the community when it was revealed that it includes 101 Secret Rares made up of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and a large selection of Black and Gold Secret Rares. For those looking to have a fun and dynamic pack opening experience with Japanese Pokémon cards, these are said to offer at least three Character Rares and a Character Super Rare in every booster box.