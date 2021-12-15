Japan's Pokémon TCG Start Deck 100 Reveals Zarude, Granbull

We are now just a few days away from the release of the Japanese Pokémon TCG: Start Deck 100 line of products. Set for release on December 17th, these products will feature mostly reprinted cards and will, unlike actual booster packs, not contain any secret rares. These are for competitive gameplay and offer very little in the way of new cards, with some notable examples so far being the Kingler VMAX and now these two new Pokémon V, Raikou V and Drampa V. True to the name, there will be a whopping 100 versions of this product featuring different cards. There is no English equivalent planned for these releases, so it is likely that these cards will appear inserted in English-language expansions such as Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and other upcoming releases. Let's take a look at some newly revealed Pokémon TCG: Start Deck 100 cards.

So we'll have another Zarude V which sees this new Mythical Pokémon swing back into frame after last year's first Pokémon-V feature in the set Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage. Then, Granbull gets its first-ever V which is surprisingly this Pokémon's first Ultra Rare-style card as well. Granbull has appeared as a rare card in the past but never an Ultra Rare: meaning no ex, no EX, no GX, no V — nothing! I love Pokémon like this who have been around for decades finally getting their time to shine. It gives me hope that perhaps some of my personal underrated favorites like Delcatty will someday have their chance to shine.

I remain interested in seeing how and when these cards will show up in English. Will we see them in February's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars? Or will there perhaps be a sort of mish-mosh set later on in 2022 that pulls all these in, sort of like how Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike functioned for the random cards of 2021. I do hope we get these sooner rather than later, as I am especially eager to get my hands on one of Start Deck 100's few new VMAX cards: the Kingler VMAX.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our Start Deck 100 coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.