Jected – Rivals Will Be Free-To-Play On Steam Later This Year THQ Nordic confirmed that Jected - Rivals will be out sometime in 2023 on Steam, and will be released as a free-to-play game.

THQ Nordic and developer Pow Wow Entertainment announced they would be releasing Jected – Rivals later in 2023 on Steam, and it will be totally free. The game will have you racing around tracks and ejecting yourself from cars in a winner-takes-all elimination tournament, in which 18 players at a time can be entered into the competitions. You'll have to master the ejection mechanic featured in this game and plan out how you intend to win it all without crashing your car, crashing into things mid-air, or crashing to the ground. The game will drop into Early Access on May 4th for everyone to try, but the primary game will come out later this year with optional DLC content.

"Jected – Rivals pairs extreme sports, vehicular destruction, and break-neck speeds to create a winner-takes-all elimination tournament between 18 players. Master the unique ejection mechanic allowing you to take to the skies to leave your rivals in the rear-view! Race, stunt and explode your way onto the podium through multiple different events from deadly destruction derbies to stunning stunt races, high-flying jetwing races to acrobatic distance jumps. We've got it all for budding stunters to test their skills."

"Not got the speed you need? EJECT! With the tap of a button, you can blast your driver to the skies! Access hidden shortcuts, sail over the finish line or, combine your newfound freedom with one of our awesome gadgets: The Jetwing will allow you to glide over any obstacle, you can swing out in front using the grapple hook and reach all new heights with the jetpack! How ever you use your tools is up to you, but don't worry you'll always land on four wheels! Speaking of wheels, pick from a variety of different vehicles to fit your playstyle. From our hard-hitting truck to the nimble SUV. Got a need for speed? Maybe our supercar is more your thing. Tailor your loadout to fit your playstyle and, choose from an array of Stunters to fit your style and really represent out on the racetrack."