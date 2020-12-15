Jet Kave Adventure Will Be Released On PC & Xbox In January

Developer and publisher 7Levels revealed today that their upcoming game Jet Kave Adventure is being released in January for PC and Xbox. The game originally dropped onto the Nintendo Switch and has been doing respectfully well on the console, but now they're expanding their reach into two new platforms. The game centers around a caveman who stumbles upon a few things that he probably shouldn't have access to yet as the world of science fiction collides with the past for this epic adventure title. There's a lot of this game that reminds us of old-school platformers from the SNES/Genesis/TurboGrafx-16 era of gaming where you're basically given one of the most ridiculous premises ever, and you're just thrown into an adventure from there. You can check out more about the game below along with the latest trailer as the game drops on January 15th.

Jet Kave Adventure brings everything you love about 2.5D platformers. Enjoy the skill-based action, challenging boss fights, clever secrets and thrilling set-pieces in a game where the Stone Age and Science-Fiction collide. Fly over pitfalls, smash through walls, knock out enemies and manipulate objects as you master the jet-fueled platforming to stop the alien threat once and for all. Save the island and Kave's honor in a playful Stone-Fiction adventure Jetpack through 36 colorful levels ridden with hazards and rich with secrets Use your trusty club and alien jetpack to smack and whack 30 types of enemies Show what you are made of in breakneck flight sequences and boss fights Master the jet-fueled platforming to find the collectibles and upgrade your gear Put your skills to the ultimate test in Time, Collectible, and No Damage Challenges.