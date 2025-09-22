Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, Joe Higashi

Joe Higashi Announced For Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has confirmed that Joe Higashi is coming in as a DLC character, being added to the roster this Fall

SNK has revealed the latest DLC character for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as we got our first look at Joe Higashi. Joe has returned and they gave him glasses, which seems to be the most defined feature of the character as he appears about the same as he has for years, with a couple of new moves up his sleeve. They didn't give him an official release date beyond "Fall 2025," but you can get him as part of the Season One Pass with all the other DLC characters. For now, enjoy the trailer of him in action.

Joe Higashi

Famed Muay Thai fighter with stiff kicks that can shatter steel. No other kickboxer can lay a finger, elbow, or knee on Joe Higashi, so the champ winds up tackling a different beast: the silver screen! His biopic documentary, The Legend of Joe (directed by none other than Cheng Sinzan), is already shooting around South Town; Joe even envisions a bit part for star pupil Preecha, whose recent tournament triumphs have done her master proud.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

