Pokémon GO Introduces Charged-Up Research Day

Charged-Up Research Day brings a boosted Shiny rate for certain Electric-type Pokémon through tasks in Pokémon GO this weekend.

A new Research Day has been announced in Pokémon GO. Charged-Up Research Day brings the focus to Electric-type species like Helioptile, Blitzle, Joltik, Chinchou, and Electrike. These Pokémon will have a boosted Shiny rate when encountered through Field Research and Timed Research.

Here's what's happening for the Charged-Up Research Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Spinning PokéStops will give you Field Research tasks leading to encounters with Chinchou, Electrike, Blitzle, Joltik, and Helioptile. They can all be Shiny and will have an increased Shiny rate through the event.

Spinning PokéStops will give you Field Research tasks leading to encounters with Chinchou, Electrike, Blitzle, Joltik, and Helioptile. They can all be Shiny and will have an increased Shiny rate through the event. Wild Spawns: Pikachu (can be Shiny), Voltorb (can be Shiny), Plusle (can be Shiny), Minun (can be Shiny), Emolga, and Pawmi.

Pikachu (can be Shiny), Voltorb (can be Shiny), Plusle (can be Shiny), Minun (can be Shiny), Emolga, and Pawmi. Timed Research: For $1 USD, this Timed Research will offer encounters with more of the featured Pokémon of your choice: Chinchou, Electrike, Blitzle, Joltik, and Helioptile, all with the same Shiny rate as those encountered through Field Research. Niantic writes: Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, March 3, 2024, 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins.

For $1 USD, this Timed Research will offer encounters with more of the featured Pokémon of your choice: Chinchou, Electrike, Blitzle, Joltik, and Helioptile, all with the same Shiny rate as those encountered through Field Research. Niantic writes:

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in March 2024:

March 5 – 11, 2024: Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event

March 14 – 18, 2024: Weather Week

March 16, 2024: March Community Day

March 17, 2024: Raid Day: Primal Kyogre

March 21 – 25, 2024: Verdant Wonders & Zarude Ticketed Event

March 23, 2024: Raid Day: Primal Kyogre

March 27 – 31, 2024: World of Wonders: Taken Over

March 30 – 31, 2024: Shadow Mewtwo Returns

