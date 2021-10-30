Nintendo Releases Physical Edition Of Metroid Dread: Special Edition

For those who are looking to get all-things-Metroid, Nintendo has released Metroid Dread: Special Edition filled with awesome goodies. This particular edition of the game comes with some exclusives you won't be able to get in any other edition, which includes a decorative steelbook case, five high-quality art cards with key art for each 2D Metroid game, and a 190-page art book that goes over all five entries in the 2D Metroid saga. It's pretty cool that after all these years of not having a proper Metroid title and constantly waiting on the ones rumored to be in production, the company went all-out to make this particular game feel extra special for the fans. This edition of the game is currently being sold for $90 on Nintendo's website at the link above and through specific retailers.

Samus' dangerous mission begins when she descends upon planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission. This remote planet has become overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and murderous robots called E.M.M.I. Hunt or be hunted as you make your way through a labyrinth of enemies in Samus' most intense side-scrolling adventure yet. Acquire new and familiar power-ups as Samus, an intergalactic bounty hunter raised by an ancient tribe, and traverse the many environments of a dangerous world. Parkour over obstacles, slide through tight spaces, counter enemies, and battle your way through the planet. Through her countless missions Samus has never experienced a threat like the dread of ZDR. Gain abilities and return to areas you've already visited to find new places and hidden upgrades in classic Metroid gameplay. Planet ZDR's sprawling map is home to many secrets to discover and powers to find. You'll need to be prepared to evade and destroy E.M.M.I. robots and overcome the dread plaguing ZDR.