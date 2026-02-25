Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Gizmo Animation, john carpenter, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando Receives Animated Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, as we get an aniomated look at the game ahead of launch

Article Summary John Carpenter's Toxic Commando drops a new animated trailer created by Gizmo Animation.

Experience a wild blend of co-op FPS action, 80s-inspired horror, and over-the-top humor.

Face off against the Sludge God and mutated undead monsters in apocalyptic environments.

Form four-player squads, upgrade skills, and fight to save the world from eldritch threats.

Developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment have released a brand-new animated trailer this week for John Carpenter's Toxic Commando. This isn't anything involving gameplay or mechanics or anything else like that, it's just a good two minutes of epic animation teasing the storyline to come, created by the talented crew at Gizmo Animation. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on March 12, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

In the near future, an experimental attempt to harness the power of the Earth's core ends in a terrifying disaster: the release of the Sludge God. This eldritch abomination begins terraforming the area, turning soil to scum and the living to undead monsters. However, the genius behind the experiment has a plan to make things right. All he needs is a team of competent, highly trained mercenaries to get the job done… Unfortunately, they were all too expensive. Which is why he's hired…

Load up your gun, Toxic Commando, and team up in a four-player squad to send the Sludge God and its undead horde back to hell! Gather a four-player squad or jump in with fellow commandos online for pure co-op chaos. Revive fallen teammates, share ammo, cover each other's backs, and laugh through the madness. When infected swarm from every angle, teamwork isn't optional—it's survival. Take control of one of the commandos, team up with your friends and send the Sludge God and its horde of things-that-should-never-be back to the underworld. Choose the class that matches your playstyle, pile into your favorite ride, and unload an array of gunfire, grenades, special abilities, and freaking katanas as you save the planet.

Buddy-movie vibes and the over-the-top humor, action, and horror of classic 80s cinema, inspired by the legendary John Carpenter

Teaming up with friends to face down hordes of monsters who want to eat your face

An explosive cocktail of visceral FPS action and apocalyptic environments

Upgrading your skills and testing new abilities against increasingly hardcore challenges

