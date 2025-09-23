Posted in: Games, Kojima Productions, Mobile Games, Niantic, Video Games | Tagged:

Kojima Productions Announces New Partnership With Niantic Spatial

During Beyond the Strand, the 10th Anniversary livestream for Kojima Productions, the company revealed a new partnership with Niantic Spatial

Hideo Kojima and Niantic CEO John Hanke announced a partnership for real-world interactive storytelling

Niantic Spatial will provide geospatial AI technology to enhance Kojima’s famous narrative-driven work

This collaboration aims to merge innovative game design with cutting-edge real-world mapping technology

This morning, during Kojima Productions' 10th Anniversary Livestream, Beyond the Strand, the company revealed a new partnership between them and Niantic Spatial. During the presentation, Hideo Kojima was joined on stage by John Hanke, Niantic Spatial's CEO, as the two announced a new technology partnership that will utilize Niantic Spatial's geospatial AI technology with Kojima's storytelling, bringing a new experience into the real world. We have more info from the company about the announcement below.

Niantic Spatial Partnership

The collaboration marks a significant moment for both companies and a shared vision to push the boundaries of what's possible in interactive storytelling. For Kojima Productions, it's a bold expansion into new forms of media beyond traditional gaming. For Niantic Spatial, it underlines the potential of geospatial AI technology to transform how people and machines understand and interact with the physical world.

"At Niantic Spatial, we're building a living model of the world that people and machines can talk to, creating a new canvas for real-world storytelling and interaction," said John Hanke, CEO of Niantic Spatial. "We are delighted to be working with Kojima Productions to explore what our combined creativity and innovation can accomplish for new and existing fans."

Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima is a world-renowned game creator and auteur known for pushing the boundaries of the video game medium. Widely considered the father of the stealth genre, he is also credited with innovating both story-telling and cinematic presentation in video games at large. On December 16th, 2015, Hideo Kojima established his own studio called Kojima Productions, under the banner of "From Sapiens to Ludens."

Niantic Spatial

Niantic Spatial is a pioneer in geospatial AI, building technology that enables both people and machines to perceive and understand physical spaces in entirely new ways. Our core technology is built on a third-generation digital map, and the Visual Positioning System delivers centimeter-level precision in real-world localization. We are developing a Large Geospatial Model to deliver a semantically rich, spatially grounded understanding of real-world locations.

