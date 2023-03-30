John Cena Will Join PGA Tour 2K23 Next Week Not only can you see him, but you can also play as him, as John Cena will be added to PGA Tour 2K23 on April 7th.

Probably one of the weirdest announcements we've made in 2023, PGA Tour 2K23 will be getting a new golfer… AND HIS NAME IS JOHN CENA! 2K Games will be adding the professional wrestler and actor to the game in a fun but strange crossover, giving you a chance to hit the green with someone you really just can't picture golfing in anything but jorts. But there he is, and not only can we see him, but we can also play as him. You can read more about it below as the character will officially be added on April 7th.

"In a collaboration that no one saw coming, John Cena will be available April 7 as a playable golfer in PGA Tour 2K23, the highest-rated golf simulator of 2022, according to Metacritic! The 16-time WWE World Champion, Hollywood icon, record-setting philanthropist, and WWE 2K23 cover star joins the likes of Michael Jordan and Steph Curry as one of a select few personalities to be featured in multiple 2K franchises. Cena will take on a roster of the greatest golfers on the planet, including Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and more."

"The man who will 'Never Give Up' steps up to the tee box packing long-driving muscle, but how will he fare on the fairways and greens, where precision and skill outweigh power? Decked out in a familiar red, white and blue attire, Cena takes on an entirely new challenge amongst the top PGA Tour players on several of the most challenging courses. Players can also step into Cena's shoes to take on friends locally, or online with Crossplay support. Additional new content, including playable pro Nelly Korda, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pinehurst No. 2, Eastside Golf gear, Barstool Sports Fore Play Podcast playable golfers, and more will be coming soon."