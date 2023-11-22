Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Byking Inc., Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Releases Fourth Character Trailer

Check out the fourth character trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, as Bandai Namco shows off who else will be involved.

Article Summary Fourth character trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash released by Bandai Namco.

Kento Nanami, Mojito Eso, and Kechizu showcased in new action-packed trailer.

Game set for release on February 2, 2024, with more character reveals hinted.

Experience original story and over 15 fighters in two vs. two Jujutsu Kaisen battles.

Developer Byking Inc. and publisher Bandai Namco released a new character trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, the fourth in the series. The trailer isn't even two minutes long, but we get an idea of what to expect from a few new faces as they show off Kento Nanami, Mojito Eso, and Kechizu. There isn't much of a grand introduction, but you get a lot of action as we see some of their more powerful moves for the first time. Plus it shows how defined they've made everyone from the series to highlight their strengths and not just make them all generic fighters with some occasional big moves. Considering the potential roster for the game, we wouldn't be surprised if there are a couple more showcases on the way and some hidden/DLC characters as well. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game is still set to be released on February 2, 2024.

"Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, is getting its first console game! In this two vs. two action game, aim for new heights by mastering the Cursed Techniques of powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits! Choose your partner and create unique combinations that both complement your play style and showcase the different cursed techniques each character possesses. Strengthen your cursed techniques through exhilarating battles, defeat your opponents, and… domain expansion…?!"

"The arena brawls in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash let fans play through and relive the original story and action of Jujutsu Kaisen, where protagonist Yuji Itadori and a cast of unforgettable characters defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Japan. The game remains faithful to the original work with visuals inspired by the series' distinct aesthetics, with a selection of more than fifteen favorite fighters to choose from, and featuring intense action and explosive animations."

