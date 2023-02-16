Julio Rodríguez To Be MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2023 Cover Athlete MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2023 has a new cover athlete as Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez will take up the mantle.

EA Sports revealed the latest cover athlete for MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2023 as Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez takes center stage. The game is making a comeback this season in a big way with new mechanics and modes for you to play on your mobile device, including the chance to play through Rodriguez's debut season in the league. Not to mention all-around improvements to the gameplay to make it more competitive and easy to get into. We got more info and a couple of quotes about the move below as the game will become a free download this March.

"Rodríguez took Major League Baseball by storm last season with a .284 batting average, 28 home runs, and 75 RBI in 511 at-bats in his rookie year. In 2022, Rodríguez became only the fourth rookie outfielder ever to win the Silver Slugger award and the fastest player in MLB history to hit 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a single season. The Dominican Republic native also placed second in the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, with an incredible 81 home runs across three rounds, and was one of only six Mariners ever to be elected to the All-Star game as a rookie."

"Being named cover athlete and joining the list of amazing players who have been EA Sports cover athletes is truly an honor" said Rodríguez, the 22-year-old All-Star slugger.

"Julio Rodríguez is one of the most dynamic young players in all of baseball and we're thrilled for him to be the face of Tap Sports Baseball this year," said Andrew Pedersen, Vice President of Mobile Sports at Electronic Arts. "This is an exciting new era for the MLB Tap Sports Baseball franchise as we officially welcome the game to the EA Sports family and believe players will have the best mobile baseball experience to date as a result."