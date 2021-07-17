Jupiter Hell Will Officially Launch Onto PC On August 5th

ChaosForge and Hyperstrange announced this week they will finally fully release Jupiter Hell onto PC on August 5th, 2021. The game has been sitting in Early Access for over two years due to a number of factors, but finally, everything has aligned and the team is ready to publish the entire game for you to jump into. The game is being touted as a spiritual successor to DTR, which is the infamous DOOM mod that turned the game into a roguelike. Now you'll get to experience a new game in that same fashion as a turn-based RPG with a few new tricks and better graphics. Until it comes out on Steam, GOG, and Humble, enjoy the latest trailer below!

In Jupiter Hell, traditional roguelike turn-based gameplay meets with modern shooter sensibilities. Controls are immediate and accessible while retaining the back-end depth of a turn-based RPG. You can customize your character with new weapons, items, and abilities gained as you progress through a permadeath-prone hell. Blast through procedurally-generated civilian sectors, military space bases and mining colonies on the violent moons of Jupiter. Like every roguelike worth its salt, you'll find new ways to experience familiar settings in every playthrough. Tactical, turn-based combat with real-time responsiveness – Benefit from classic roguelike turns with modern shooter sensibilities. Controls are immediate and accessible while retaining the back-end depth of a turn-based RPG.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jupiter Hell cinematic trailer (https://youtu.be/tp_uizEnIes)