Jurassic World Evolution 2 Adds New Anniversary Update

Frontier Developments have released a new update for Jurassic World Evolution 2 to celebrate the game's one-year anniversary. The team decided this time around they were going to add a little fun to the mix and create an attraction for the park that a lot of your patrons might enjoy. So this time around, the free update has added zip lines to your possible options. Because there's no greater thrill than zooming along a wire in a harness over a pit of meat0eating creatures who just might learn how to jump. No joke, however, as they will enable your park visitors to jump into a harness and zip around the park in various ways, which will include the ability to go over entire attractions.

So yeah, you can put your paying customers in danger. Along with the update, the team held a special one-year anniversary live stream on YouTube and Twitch, where they went over aspects of the game and teased a little of what's to come. You can check out the full video down at the bottom, as the update is available right now.

"Today marks a whole year since the launch of Jurassic World Evolution 2, and what a year it's been – definitely one worth celebrating! That's why we're excited to share Update 1.5.10 with you – upon updating your game, you'll now be able to place a Jurassic World style Zipline as an attraction in-game! Your guests will now be able to enjoy a ride on a Zipline attraction during a visit to your park, allowing them an aerial view of your enclosures as they sail across the sky. We can't wait to see how you utilize this new attraction in your parks and don't forget you'll be able to use first-person camera mode to experience your zipline just as your guests do!"