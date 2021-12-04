Jurassic World Evolution 2 Reveals Early Cretaceous Pack

Frontier Developments revealed the first major DLC pack coming to Jurassic World Evolution 2 with the Early Cretaceous Pack. When the first game came out, the team released several different DLC packs for it including a number of different dinosaurs over different periods, giving you the chance to have several different eras of dinos to populate your park. It looks like they'll be keeping the trend going this time around as they are adding in several packs to this game. This first pack will be available on December 9th for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GeForce Now, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, all for $8. Here's some added info now the the pack will include along with the trailer featuring some of those dinosaurs off.

Expand your park with four thrilling prehistoric species, including land dwelling dinosaurs, and marine and flying reptiles. These majestic species feel more alive than ever as they preside over territory and display brand-new behaviors when interacting with each other, fighting for dominance and reacting intelligently to the world around them. Kronosaurus is named after the King of the Titans, Kronos, as it is one of the largest ever pliosaurs, a carnivorous species of marine reptiles with powerful, paddle-like flippers to help it capture its prey.

Kronosaurus is named after the King of the Titans, Kronos, as it is one of the largest ever pliosaurs, a carnivorous species of marine reptiles with powerful, paddle-like flippers to help it capture its prey. Dsungaripterus is a small and stout pterosaur, easily identified by its distinctive head crest and its long, upcurved jaw.

Minmi is a small, tank-like dinosaur belonging to the ankylosaur family. Unlike other ankylosaurians, it has horizontally oriented bone plates running along the sides of its back, making the Minmi well-protected against predators.

Wuerhosaurus is part of the stegosaurid family of dinosaurs. It sits low to the ground in order to feed on lower vegetation and uses tail spikes as a defence against any potential predators.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Species Field Guide | Kronosaurus | Jurassic World Evolution 2 Early Cretaceous Pack (https://youtu.be/bW1UnZDzcd0)