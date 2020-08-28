Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition Is Coming To The Switch

Frontier Developments revealed that Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this November. Based on the successful Jurassic Park franchise and taking story points from all of the films in the first trilogy and the most recent Jurassic World films, the game is essentially a zoo management title that allows you to build your own version of the iconic park. The game includes voice work from familiar actors in the films as well as every dinosaur mentioned and shown in the entire film series. As well as others not explored as you will tend to almost every kind of creature while trying to make a little money in the process. Enjoy the trailer and added info below as the game will be released on November 3rd, 2020.

Packed with every piece of DLC released since launch, Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition includes all three major narrative expansions: Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park, Jurassic World Evolution: Claire's Sanctuary, and Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr. Wu, as well as four Dinosaur Packs and the Raptor Squad Skin Collection. Players can immerse themselves in every aspect of their very own Jurassic World as they take control of operations on the legendary Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago. With the fate of the park at their fingertips, players can construct attractions, as well as containment and research facilities as they bioengineer new dinosaur species that think, feel and intelligently react to their environments. Guided by key characters from the films, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong), players can put their building and management skills to the test. With multiple ways to play, players can choose whether to control the big picture with deep, accessible management options or go hands-on to confront challenges on the ground or in the air in action-based gameplay. Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when "life finds a way."