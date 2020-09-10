Just Dance 2021 Reveals Nine More Tracks For The Game

During today's UbiForward livestream, Ubisoft revealed nine more songs on the way for Just Dance 2021 in November. The series has become so popular with a hardcore fanbase constantly buying it, that the song reveals have nearly become an event themselves as people get to find out what they'll be jamming to next. This time around the tracks we're getting are a mix of current pop hits and some familiar names from the past. The two big ones that immediately should stand out for people is "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd and "Without Me" by Eminem. Whether you like those artists or not, those are songs that have received a ton of exposure and pretty much anyone can jump into and dance with. Here's the full list from Ubisoft of what's been added.

"Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd

"Without Me" by Eminem

"Till The World Ends" by The Girly Team

"The Weekend" by Michael Gray

"Samba de Janeiro" by Ultraclub 90

"Runaway (U & I)" by Galantis

"Bailando" by Paradisio Ft. Dj Patrick Samoy

"Dibby Dibby Sound" by DJ Fresh & Jay Fay Ft. Ms Dynamite

"Boy, You Can Keep It" by Alex Newell

We have yet to see what the full playlist is going to look like from the company, as we're sure they're just releasing it in sections for people to check out to build suspense to the November 12th release date. We do know the game will be coming out on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles when it launches, as well as Nintendo Switch and Stadia. For those of you waiting for the game, no worries, as Season 4 has launched into Just Dance 2020, which is being called "It's Showtime". The season is inspired by Broadway and musicals and will debut two exciting events for players to enjoy with The Party (September 10th–24th) and The Gala (October 15th–November 5th).