Just Dance 2022 Adds 40 New Songs To Boogie With

Ubisoft has released a new set of songs for you to get your groove on in Just Dance 2022, many of which will put you to the test on the dancefloor. The team revealed them in a new video, which we have down at the bottom for you, as they hype all the new music and the fact you could get over 700 songs through their Unlimited on-demand streaming service. Enjoy the video as the game is out now for all major consoles and PC via Stadia.

"Baianá" by Bakermat

"Believer" by Imagine Dragons

"Black Mamba" by aespa

"BOOMBAYAH" by BLACKPINK

"Boss Witch" by Skarlett Klaw

"Build a B****" by Bella Poarch

"Buttons" by The Pussycat Dolls Ft. Snoop Dogg

"Chacarron" by El Chombo

"Chandelier" by Sia

"China" by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Ft. Ozuna, J Balvin

"Don't Go Yet" by Camila Cabello

"Flash Pose" by Pabllo Vittar Ft. Charli XCX

"Freed From Desire" by GALA

"Funk" by Meghan Trainor

"GIRL LIKE ME" by Black Eyed Peas X Shakira

"good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish

"Human" by Sevdaliza

"I'm Outta Love" by Anastacia

"Jerusalema" by Master KG Ft. Nomcebo Zikode

"Jopping" by SuperM

"Judas" by Lady Gaga

"Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" by Katy Perry

"Level Up" by Ciara

"Levitating" by Dua Lipa

"Love Story (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift

"Mood" by 24kGoldn Ft. iann dior

"Mr. Blue Sky" by The Sunlight Shakers

"My Way" by Domino Saints – available on November 9

"Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)" by Todrick Hall

"POP/STARS" by K/DA, Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE Ft. Jaira Burns

"Poster Girl" by Zara Larsson

"Rock Your Body" by Justin Timberlake

"Run the World (Girls)" by Beyoncé

"Save Your Tears (Remix)" by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

"Smalltown Boy" by Bronski Beat

"Stop Drop Roll" by Ayo & Teo

"Sua Cara" by Major Lazer Ft. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar

"Think About Things" by Daði Freyr

"You Can Dance" by Chilly Gonzales

"You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" by Sylvester

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Full Song List | Just Dance 2022 [Official] (https://youtu.be/Vnab1gHwJeY)