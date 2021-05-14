Kainga: Seeds Of Civilization Heads To Early Access Next Week

Indie developer Erik Rempen revealed this week he will be releasing his game Kainga: Seeds Of Civilization into Steam's Early Access. The game itself has been designed to be a roguelite village-builder in which all of the decisions and choices you make will shape the survival of your people. You will create a unique culture, adapting to all of your surroundings and making the best of what you have. You'll help tame and train beasus in the area, while also living among giant creatures you have no say over. Acquire knowledge and build a society, including having massive cities and structures. Essentially, trying to survive from scratch. The game will be released into Early Access on May 18th.

Kainga: Seeds Of Civilization is a roguelite village-builder set in a world full of mystery and surprise. Taking on the role of the Thinker, the leader of the village, you will need to adapt to the procedurally generated environment and surroundings and make the right choices to allow your people and village to flourish. The Thinker is responsible for passing the players' decisions and commands on to the people. Although the citizens are somewhat expendable, if the Thinker falls, you lose. Much like the king in chess, they're weak and vulnerable and must be protected at all costs.

Establishing a village is easy, survival is not. Threats to your people come from all directions; weather events, the environment, wildlife and demands or raids from other tribes all threaten your very existence. In Kainga: Seeds Of Civilization, you are not the hero or savior of the world, merely a participant in its ever-expanding story. Instead of following the long-winded city builder formula, Kainga: Seeds Of Civilization is focused on short, 30 minute to 1 hour challenges. Each challenge is a fresh and diverse experience in a new location which still allows the player to make progression between runs.