Kandra: The Moonwalker Crowdfunding On Kickstarter Starting May 11

Flyleaf Studios, an independent video game developer based in Palma, Spain, is seeking to crowdfund their upcoming #-dimensional platformer, Kandra: The Moonwalker, on Kickstarter! The campaign for this fantasy adventure game will begin on May 11th.

According to the press release by Flyleaf Studios:

In Kandra: The Moonwalker you will bring life to Kandra who is part of a clan of old magic guardians. The guardians are willing to use their power to open portals to other worlds but their feathers have been stolen and must be brought back. "There are many platform games that let you discover other worlds, and bring to life incredible characters", says Juan Gabriel Gomila, CEO at Flyleaf Studios. "However, the essence of Kandra: The Moonwalker is to bring the player to a new universe, fully alive". The Kickstarter campaign of Kandra: The Moonwalker will help the studio bring the platformer to life, and help them create the best player experience.

Some key features of this game include the inclusion of many kinds of abilities and skills, a number of throwbacks to many iconic platformers of the 1990's, and a constant flow of "wow" moments in the game. Furthermore, the game has a good level of character variety, and a great multitude of hidden treasures within its lush environments, rewarding those players most willing to search and explore the world of the game.