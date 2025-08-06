Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, Karate Survivor

Karate Survivor Announces Console Release Date

After having already been released on PC, Karate Survivor has been given a console release date, set to come out later this month

Article Summary Karate Survivor launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch after its successful PC debut last October.

Master improvised combat using everyday objects and environmental hazards to defeat enemies creatively.

Unlock and chain hundreds of dynamic attacks, building unique six-move combos to suit your fighting style.

Battle through diverse environments and epic boss fights in action-packed, fast-paced martial arts gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Alawar announced that they have a console release date for Karate Survivor. The '80s action martial arts game was released for PC last October, and we know it was only a matter of time before it arrived on other platforms. Now we know the game will arrive on all three major consoles on August 28, 2025, complete with all the content and improvements released for the PC version to date. Which includes the new Endless Mode you see in this trailer.

Karate Survivor

In Karate Survivor, use anything from a plastic flamingo to a mop handle to wipe out your foes. Master a vast library of attacks and unleash bone-crunching combos to take down your foes. Environmental manipulation is key to survival. Push objects, trigger scaffolding collapses, or slam them with a microwave door. Craft your own fighting style in Karate Survivor, with hundreds of attacks at your disposal. Chain together up to six moves in unique combos to fit your strategic approach. Explore diverse environments, each offering distinct challenges and combat items. Conquer fearsome bosses in each zone, pushing your martial arts prowess to the limit.

Improvised Combat: Use whatever you can get your hands on to defeat your enemies. From plastic flamingos to mop handles, even a child's toy hammer can be deadly in the right hands.

Use whatever you can get your hands on to defeat your enemies. From plastic flamingos to mop handles, even a child's toy hammer can be deadly in the right hands. Environmental Warfare: Manipulate your surroundings to your advantage. Push objects at enemies, bring down scaffolding, or slam them with a microwave door.

Dynamic Combos: Hundreds of different attacks allow you to create unique combinations of up to six attacks tailored to your fighting style. Experiment and discover the most effective combos.

Progression and Mastery: Collect experience to unlock and master new permanent techniques and skills between runs, making each playthrough more rewarding.

Diverse Locations and Boss Battles: Battle through various areas, each with its own distinct features and items for combat. Face powerful bosses in each location, testing your skills to the limit.

Fast-Paced Runs: Immerse yourself in rapid, intense street battles. Test your martial arts skills and survival instincts in action-packed showdowns that pay homage to the adrenaline-fueled scenes of action movies, ensuring you're always on the edge of your seat.

