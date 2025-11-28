Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: House 16 Software, ORMOD: Directive

ORMOD: Directive Announced For Steam Release Sometime in 2026

A newinfiniste sandbox survival horror game is in production as ORMOD: Directive will be released sometime in 2026 for PC via Steam

Article Summary ORMOD: Directive is an infinite sandbox survival horror game revealed by indie developer House 16 Software.

Players set world difficulty, rules, and playstyle, choosing solo, co-op, or 24/7 MMO server modes.

Features include tile-based building, persistent item simulation, automation, and realistic combat.

Survive against machines and players with skills, quests, trading, dynamic events, and vehicle gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher House 16 Software revealed their latest horror game in production as we got our first look at ORMOD: Directive. This is an infinite sandbox survival title where you, the player, set the terms of the difficulty, playstyle, rules, and more to fight your way to being the last one standing. Whether that be on your own, in teams, as a group, or a free-for-all. We have more details and the trailer here as the game will be released sometime in 2026.

ORMOD: Directive

In ORMOD: Directive, players must rely on ingenuity to survive against machines, the elements, and other players, all within a deep and systems-driven world filled with mechanics to discover. Customize world difficulty, rules, and playstyle. Play solo, co-op, or on 24/7 MMO-style servers across PvP, PvE, Hardcore, or Creative modes as you build, automate, fight, and survive. The choice is yours.

Infinite and Fully Customizable Worlds – Explore a completely endless world that is different every time you play, and procedurally generated towns, roads, buildings, and terrain that can be tailored to your preferred difficulty and playstyle.

– Explore a completely endless world that is different every time you play, and procedurally generated towns, roads, buildings, and terrain that can be tailored to your preferred difficulty and playstyle. Play Your Way on Private or 24/7 Servers – Host your own survival sessions with friends or join persistent 24/7 community servers across multiple modes, including PvP, PvE, Hardcore, Creative, and assorted minigames.

– Host your own survival sessions with friends or join persistent 24/7 community servers across multiple modes, including PvP, PvE, Hardcore, Creative, and assorted minigames. Physical and Persistent Item Simulation – Every item in the world exists physically and stays exactly where it is left. Loot shelves for your home base, steal items off other players, or stumble upon the aftermath of someone else's adventure.

– Every item in the world exists physically and stays exactly where it is left. Loot shelves for your home base, steal items off other players, or stumble upon the aftermath of someone else's adventure. Unique Tile-Based Building System – Build your base using a flexible tile-based construction system not seen in any other game, then defend it against machines or rival players.

– Build your base using a flexible tile-based construction system not seen in any other game, then defend it against machines or rival players. Full Resource Automation and Mega-Factories – Automate every resource in the game by constructing complex production lines and fully functioning factories capable of manufacturing weapons, supplies, equipment, and more.

– Automate every resource in the game by constructing complex production lines and fully functioning factories capable of manufacturing weapons, supplies, equipment, and more. Realistic Combat and Weapon Simulation – Engage in grounded, skill-based combat featuring leaning, slow and fast reloads, complete weapon modification, and advanced physics including penetration and armor simulation.

– Engage in grounded, skill-based combat featuring leaning, slow and fast reloads, complete weapon modification, and advanced physics including penetration and armor simulation. Deep Survival Gameplay – Manage hunger, sickness, temperature, injuries, farming, cooking, and medical conditions in an unforgiving world that constantly pushes back.

– Manage hunger, sickness, temperature, injuries, farming, cooking, and medical conditions in an unforgiving world that constantly pushes back. Skills, Quests, and Trading – Level up your character, complete quests, trade with others, and interact in a dynamic item-driven economy.

– Level up your character, complete quests, trade with others, and interact in a dynamic item-driven economy. Dynamic World Events – Respond to helicopter crash sites, global PvP events, airdrops, and other world-changing encounters that create constant opportunities and risks.

– Respond to helicopter crash sites, global PvP events, airdrops, and other world-changing encounters that create constant opportunities and risks. Vehicles With True-to-Life Handling – Repair and operate vehicles such as cars and helicopters, each with realistic driving and flight mechanics, including manual gears.

– Repair and operate vehicles such as cars and helicopters, each with realistic driving and flight mechanics, including manual gears. A Constant Nighttime Threat – Survive against roaming mechanoids that emerge after dark and hunt players relentlessly, offering danger even when playing alone.

