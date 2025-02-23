Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Karma: The Dark World, Wired Productions

Karma: The Dark World Arrives in Late March For PC & PS5

Karma: The Dark World has a release date set, as it will be exclsuive to the PS5 on consoles, as well as PC, coming out this March

Article Summary Karma: The Dark World launches on March 27, 2025, exclusively for PS5 and PC.

Set in 1984 East Germany, players explore a dystopian world under Leviathan Corporation's rule.

Play as Daniel McGovern, diving into suspects' memories to uncover dark secrets and solve puzzles.

Experience stunning visuals and an unforgettable soundtrack powered by Unreal Engine 5 and Dolby Atmos.

Indie game developer Pollard Studio, along with publishers Gamera Games and Wired Productions, confirmed the release date for Karma: The Dark World. In case you haven't seen this game, this is a first-person cinematic psychological thriller in which you play an agent for what is known as the Thought Bureau, working in a dystopian 1984 in East Germany where the Leviathan Corporation is omnipresent. You start to discover that things are not what they appear to be as you look into a particular case. The game will launch exclusively for PS5 on consoles, as well as on PC, on March 27, 2025. Enjoy the trailer and info about the game here.

Karma: The Dark World

Explore an alternate timeline set in 1984 East Germany; the Leviathan Corporation rules with an iron fist, controlling its citizens through mass surveillance, social class rules, mind altering drugs and the promise that the gates to Utopia will open to those who serve. You are Daniel McGovern, a Roam Agent for Leviathan's Thought Bureau. Using advanced technology to dive into the minds of the accused – you will investigate crime scenes, interview suspects, and report your findings back to Leviathan. Investigate the twisted environments of suspects' memories and the horrors that lurk within the corners of their minds. Test your sanity as the boundaries between reality and the surreal blur together – can you trust what you see and keep your sense of self? Lose yourself in a cinematic interactive story, that explores the themes of family, love, loss and control – where a simple investigation leads to a world of espionage and betrayal, littered with deep and dark secrets.

Become a Roam Agent: Step into the shoes of Daniel McGovern and use a combination of investigative tools, interviews, and your own keen intellect to solve puzzles and unravel the truth.

Step into the shoes of Daniel McGovern and use a combination of investigative tools, interviews, and your own keen intellect to solve puzzles and unravel the truth. Open Your Mind: Dive into the memories of suspects to retrace their steps and piece together your investigations, but be careful – the human mind is a dangerous place where emotions, will, and desire to hold power.

Dive into the memories of suspects to retrace their steps and piece together your investigations, but be careful – the human mind is a dangerous place where emotions, will, and desire to hold power. Discover the Truth: Keep your sanity and wits about you whilst uncovering a dark story of love, loss, and deception, where nothing is as it seems, and every turn brings another twist to unravel.

Keep your sanity and wits about you whilst uncovering a dark story of love, loss, and deception, where nothing is as it seems, and every turn brings another twist to unravel. Next Generation Visuals: Explore a meticulously detailed world with stunning visuals and effects, all powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Explore a meticulously detailed world with stunning visuals and effects, all powered by Unreal Engine 5. An Unforgettable Soundtrack: A specially created soundtrack that combines orchestral scores with original songs that draw you into the cinematic world of Karma, created in collaboration with Dolby Atmos.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!