KartRider+ Has Finally Unleased Season 21 This Week

Nexon finally released Season 21 of KartRider+, as players will have to navigate an explosive season with an all-new boss.

Nexon has released details about Season 21 for KartRider+ as they have finally released the season this week. The shorthand to this run is that players are getting a new boss, several new courses, new rewards for winning races, and some other content added to the mix. We have the full rundown from he developers below and a new trailer, as the content is live now.

Thrilling "Boomhill Games" Themed Additions – Racers can prepare themselves for the ultimate victory lap with new karts "Marathon Champion and "Cotton Ultra," conquer treacherous terrain on "Mystic Monastery (Tomb)" and "Airfield Jump (Ice)" and join forces with the freshest athletes on the track, "Sportscaster Ethen" and "Coach Lodumani."

– Racers can prepare themselves for the ultimate victory lap with new karts "Marathon Champion and "Cotton Ultra," conquer treacherous terrain on "Mystic Monastery (Tomb)" and "Airfield Jump (Ice)" and join forces with the freshest athletes on the track, "Sportscaster Ethen" and "Coach Lodumani." Powerful Boss Kart – The Season 21 boss kart, "Hyperion," is the apex of speed and engineered for pure velocity. Players can choose from either the "Hyperion Eclipse" or "Hyperion Blaze" designs for an unrivaled edge.

– The Season 21 boss kart, "Hyperion," is the apex of speed and engineered for pure velocity. Players can choose from either the "Hyperion Eclipse" or "Hyperion Blaze" designs for an unrivaled edge. Epic "Point Race" Content – In "Point Race," players can play Rush mode and clear daily missions to amass valuable points. These points unlock a treasure trove of rewards, including "K-Coin," "Batteries" and more. The first 1,000 players to dominate every match will earn a coveted "Custom Plate Voucher" which grants a "Custom Plate" in the upcoming season as a mark of triumph. Additionally, racers can prepare for the endless thrill of skill and endurance in "Infinite Mode" where they'll aim to conquer as many stages as possible.

– In "Point Race," players can play Rush mode and clear daily missions to amass valuable points. These points unlock a treasure trove of rewards, including "K-Coin," "Batteries" and more. The first 1,000 players to dominate every match will earn a coveted "Custom Plate Voucher" which grants a "Custom Plate" in the upcoming season as a mark of triumph. Additionally, racers can prepare for the endless thrill of skill and endurance in "Infinite Mode" where they'll aim to conquer as many stages as possible. Celebratory Rewards – In celebration of the 21st season, Nexon is giving out rewards such as "Rice Cake Balloon" and "Tug of War Plate (Perm)" until Sunday, September 10, to players who log in and play KartRider Rush+ ranked races. Additionally, racers who complete objectives including logging in, playing ranked games, and sending gifts to each other will earn a "Kimbap Balloon," "Triangle Kimbap Headgear," "Cute Persimmon Driftmoji," "Cute Persimmon Glasses" and so on. Lastly, players can also obtain a "Nitro Puzzle" upon completing daily and weekly quests, which can be exchanged for a "Marathon Champion," "Turbo Crystal" and more.

