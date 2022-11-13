The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 29: Alt Art Giratina

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we spotlight the definitive chase card of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

This reality-breaking Giratina V Alternate Art is illustrated by artist Shinji Kanda, who has previously worked on common cards in sets this year. This card sees Kanda dramatically elevate their style for a transcendent, show-stopping card that was always going to be the chase card of the set. Currently, this stunning card which showcases the draconic Legendary Pokémon in its Origin Forme is currently going for a market value $234.30. This makes it far and away the top card in the set, far above any actual Secret Rares. This is in part due to the stunning beauty of the card as well as the rarity of Alternate Arts in actual pack openings of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the Full Art section of this expansion.